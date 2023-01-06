ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

DSS breaks silence on alleged plot to remove INEC chairman

Ima Elijah

“The Service has discovered that the newspaper skewed what transpired in the Court..."

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]
INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday said it has no court case against the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

What the DSS said: The DSS, in a statement by its Spokesman, Peter Afunanya, blamed the misconception on a newspaper, which reported a court order out of context.

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to a 5th January, 2023 online publication in which it reported that “Court Stops DSS from Arresting INEC Chairman”.

“The Service has discovered that the newspaper skewed what transpired in the Court and reported it out of context,” the statement by the DSS reads.

“It is against this backdrop that the Service pointed out its disapproval to the Editorial authorities of the Newspaper. The outfit, which though, argued that what was reported in its online version was different from the hard copy, promised to address the concerns raised but did not.

“This statement, however, becomes important to guide public understanding and perception, especially that the said report is misleading.

“It falsely left an impression that the Service went to Court against the INEC Chairman.”

What the fake news said: According to reports in question, the purported court order was over alleged non-declaration of assets by Prof Yakubu.

DSS gives warning: One of their strategies is to subvert the efforts of the service in ensuring peaceful coexistence and harmony. Another is a determination to overheat the polity and subtly exploit the judiciary to distract or even undermine not only the service but other security and law enforcement agencies from undertaking their constitutional roles.

“The DSS, therefore, warns these individuals and groups to desist from their devious plans. It also advises all critical stakeholders to be vigilant and resist attempts to use them to thwart the law.

“While assuring Nigerians and the international community of the service’s commitment to the maintenance of law and order, including an accomplishment of a free and fair 2023 election as already pledged by Mr President and Commander-in-Chief, the service urges all and sundry to join in the pursuit of national stability and unity,” Afunanya stated.

What you should know: A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja on Wednesday had quashed the allegations of false assets declaration against Yakubu and stopped security agencies from investigating him.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DSS breaks silence on alleged plot to remove INEC chairman

DSS breaks silence on alleged plot to remove INEC chairman

Peter Obi: Tinubu says Obasanjo punished him

Peter Obi: Tinubu says Obasanjo punished him

Nigeria, a country in search of effective solutions to electoral irregularities

Nigeria, a country in search of effective solutions to electoral irregularities

PAP boss commends Buhari for backing amnesty programme

PAP boss commends Buhari for backing amnesty programme

Oyetola promises to deliver over 1.5 million votes for Tinubu in Osun state

Oyetola promises to deliver over 1.5 million votes for Tinubu in Osun state

2023: Kwankwaso a man of tenacity, strong believer in Nigeria—Soludo

2023: Kwankwaso a man of tenacity, strong believer in Nigeria—Soludo

Afe Babalola endorses Peter Obi for presidency

Afe Babalola endorses Peter Obi for presidency

No need to japa when I become President – Peter Obi

No need to japa when I become President – Peter Obi

Niger governor signs N243bn 2023 appropriation bill into law

Niger governor signs N243bn 2023 appropriation bill into law

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

Tinubu strikes deal with aggrieved PDP governors in London

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]

The soul and strength of APC is gone – Wike

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Amaechi opens up on supporting PDP in 2023

The Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has on many occasions criticised President Muhammadu Buhari. (Dailypost)

Why Obasanjo won’t stop attacking Buhari – Presidency