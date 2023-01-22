ADVERTISEMENT
Drop your ambition and support Kwankwaso - NNPC tells Atiku

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Rabiu Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has advised Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to adopt its candidate for the 2023 election.

Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso
The Kwankwaso PCC’s Coordinator, South-South, Chief Precious Elekimah, gave the advice in a statement he made available to newsmen in Abuja.

He said the country currently “requires a president without baggages and with the capacity to hit the ground running,” which his party’s candidate represented.

He said that Kwankwaso was without blemish and that he remained the person with the capacity to address the nation’s many challenges.

“Nigeria needs a leader, who will be able to, within a year, balance the exchange rate, because a country’s exchange rate is determined by its capacity to produce and sell.

“That is what our candidate will do, along with other measures to address existing challenges.

“To be candid, this country requires an urgent intervention, and that is where our candidate comes in,” he said.

Elekimah: ”we had a meeting on Saturday and about 13 coordinators from the PDP PCC attended.

“They expressed their fears that their efforts may be in vain in view of the weighty allegations against their candidate.

“We have assured them that we will accommodate them in the campaign structure and also in government when we win.

“We also told them that even their principal will be adequately taken care of”.

Elekimah, therefore, expressed optimism that Kwankwaso would win the Feb. 25 poll.

