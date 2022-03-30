Doyin Okupe drops out of presidential race, pledges to Peter Obi

While making his decision known at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat, at Abeokuta in Ogun State, Okupe said he would be supporting the candidacy of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi.

He enjoined other presidential aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to emulate him, as it is the turn of the Southeast to produce Nigeria’s next president.

“In aligning myself with the wish of our elders and in the interest of equity and justice, I publicly admit that the 2023 political race must be conceded to the South-East; that is, the Igbos.

“I therefore, here and now proclaim that I am, as I have said publicly several times, withdrawing from the presidential race and I am declaring my support for the best aspirant not only in Igboland, but in Nigeria as a whole.

“I and my supporters within and outside the PDP are teaming up with His Excellency, Peter Obi.”