RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Doyin Okupe drops out of presidential race, pledges to Peter Obi

Authors:

Ima Elijah

I am declaring my support for the best aspirant not only in Igboland, but in Nigeria as a whole.

Doyin Okupe
Doyin Okupe

2023 presidential aspirant, Doyin Okupe, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, announced that he has withdrawn from the race.

Recommended articles

While making his decision known at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat, at Abeokuta in Ogun State, Okupe said he would be supporting the candidacy of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi.

He enjoined other presidential aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to emulate him, as it is the turn of the Southeast to produce Nigeria’s next president.

In aligning myself with the wish of our elders and in the interest of equity and justice, I publicly admit that the 2023 political race must be conceded to the South-East; that is, the Igbos.

I therefore, here and now proclaim that I am, as I have said publicly several times, withdrawing from the presidential race and I am declaring my support for the best aspirant not only in Igboland, but in Nigeria as a whole.

I and my supporters within and outside the PDP are teaming up with His Excellency, Peter Obi.

Okupe is a Nigerian physician and politician who co-founded Royal Cross Medical Centre and was the National Publicity Secretary of National Republican Convention (NRC).

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Eko DisCo appoints Sanda first female managing director

Eko DisCo appoints Sanda first female managing director

Drug war: FG approves N1bn for NDLEA to buy eye lie detector, goggle for

Drug war: FG approves N1bn for NDLEA to buy eye lie detector, goggle for

U.S. astronaut to return to Earth on Russian Soyuz capsule

U.S. astronaut to return to Earth on Russian Soyuz capsule

Doyin Okupe drops out of presidential race, pledges to Peter Obi

Doyin Okupe drops out of presidential race, pledges to Peter Obi

‘This violence questions our capacity to govern’ — Governors react to train attack

‘This violence questions our capacity to govern’ — Governors react to train attack

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu formally takes office as APC national chairman

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu formally takes office as APC national chairman

Insecurity: El-Rufai warns communities against shielding criminals

Insecurity: El-Rufai warns communities against shielding criminals

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Buni hands over APC leadership to Adamu

Buni hands over APC leadership to Adamu

Trending

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian politicians whose children are now political leaders

Nigerian Politicians whose Children are now political leaders (Pulse)

5 major highlights from the APC National Convention

National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.

Wike is a Judas - Ebonyi Governor fires back over court sacking

Wike is a Judas - Ebonyi Governor fires back over court sacking. [Eagle Online]

Osinbajo meets Obasanjo barely 24 hours after APC Convention

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. (Daily Trust)