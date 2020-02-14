Hoodlums on Friday, February 14, 2020, attacked the house of Bayelsa governor-elect, Douye Diri on Imgbi Road, Amarata, Yenagoa, the state capital.

The attack follows the issuance of Certificate of Return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the state governorship election.

Bayelsa governor-elect, Douye Diri's house was attacked by hoodlums. [Punch]

Punch reports that the hoodlums are suspected to be loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) whose candidate, David Lyon, was sacked as the state governor-elect by the Supreme Court.

During the attack, the hoodlums vandalised some vehicles in the compound as well as parts of the building.

Prior to this development, Pulse had reported that some protesters stormed the PDP secretariat in Yenagoa, and set a part of the building on fire.

The mob was protesting the Supreme Court ruling that voided the victory of Lyon.

The Supreme Court had sacked Lyon of the APC, who was declared winner of the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

Lyon was sacked because his running mate was found culpable of discrepancies in his school certificates.