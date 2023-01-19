ADVERTISEMENT
Don't vote candidates with untraceable wealth, questionable characters - Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi said some of his opponents are people of questionable character and low integrity.

Peter Obi
Peter Obi
Obi gave the advice while speaking at the Labour Party Presidential rally in Minna, Niger State capital on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

The former two-term Governor of Anambra State also alleged that the sources of wealth of some of the opposition candidates are not traceable, adding that they have questionable characters and lack integrity.

Obi's words:Vote people with integrity not people who do not know where their certificates are nor people whose ages are controversial.

“Some of them, you cannot even trace their sources of livelihood and those are not the type of candidates Nigeria need at the moment."

Obi gives advice on vote-buying: The frontline presidential candidate urged his supporters to accept money from the candidates of other political parties but should cast their vote for him,

He told the supporters that the money the politicians use to induce voters to belong to the electorate.

The Labour Party candidate also appealed to Nigerians to vote for young people who have the strength and capacity to bear the rigours of governance rather than old people.

Obi's words:If they bring their money and ask you to vote for them, collect the money because it is your money that they stole and then vote for us.

Nurudeen Shotayo
