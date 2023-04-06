Don't stage ENDSARS-like protests over Tinubu's win, Sen. Adeola tells youths

Adeola ,Chairman ,Senate Committee on Finance, made the appeal in Lagos, at the presentation of 480 laptops to students and teachers in his constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the beneficiaries were presented with the devices after undergoing a five-week ICT training programme ,facilitated by the senator.

Adeola said it was unpatriotic of anyone to undermine the peace of the country over the outcome of the election ,urging the youth not to be willing tools in the hands of anti- democratic elements.

“Some people have been sending text messages around inciting the youth against their country ,all in the name of politics .

“I want to call on our youths across the divides to steer clear of these people sending these inciting messages ;they are after their personal interests and not that of the nation

“Election has come and gone, a winner has been declared and a platform to seek redress has been offered to anyone who might feel dissatisfied with the outcome.

“Those who are not satisfied with the outcome should go to the court to seek redress rather than inciting the youth to stage ENDSARS -like protests ,to destabilise the country.

“The country is bigger than the interest of anyone .So ,I am appealing to our youths not to allow yourselves to be used to destabilise the country by these unpatriotic elements “,he said.

Adeola said the emergence of Sen. Bola Tinubu , as winner the presidential election was a reflection of his popularity with Nigerians and trust in him to deliver a better nation.

The senator said he had no doubts that Tinubu would be sworn in on May 29 as Nigeria’s next president and that his administration would birth the country of everyone’s dream.

On the ICT training and presentation of laptops to beneficiaries, Adeola said it was a demonstration of his commitment to ensuring that his constituents were equipped with the right skills to survive in a competitive ,changing world.

He said the beneficiaries of the initiative were selected from across the 10 local government areas in the constituency, and that the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria(TRCN) and Federal Cooperative College ,Ibadan,supported the programme.

The senator said he had facilitated many ICT training programmes for his constituents over the years to promote gainful employment .

“As part of my representative functions to my constituents over the years,I have made it of paramount importance that youths in my constituency are given requisite skills to establish them in gainful employment and broaden their knowledge base.

“Towards this end ,many trainings for skill acquisition ,entrepreneurship development and ICT ,as well as empowerment with equipment and grants had taken place in the past with thousands of beneficiaries that are now gainfully employed”,he said.

Adeola ,who emerged Ogun West Senator-elect in the Feb.25 election ,said it was not easy saying farewell to Lagos West ,where he won elections on two occasions,and enjoyed tremendous support from the people.

While saying that he would be moving to Ogun West in June to serve the people of the constituency ,Adeola noted that he would never forget or abandon the people of Lagos West.

He promised to work with Dr Idiat Adebule ,Senator-elect of Lagos West , to continue to deliver more democratic dividends to the people of the constituency.

“There can never be Ogun West without Lagos West. Here, I won elections twice to represent you and the support have been giving me is tremendous .

“Yes, I remain your senator until June when I will be going to Ogun West .Be rest assured that I will work with Dr Adebule to ensure the continuation of delivery of democratic dividends to you all”,he said.

NAN reports that Adeola ,shortly after the programme, also empowered another set of constituents with start up kits ,equipment ,and cash after undergoing training in catering ,catfish farming , hairdressing and other vocations.