Don't panic over my safety - Nyesom Wike urges supporters

Ima Elijah

Wike vs Atiku: The PDP 2022 Crisis (mini-explainer inside)

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Ripples)
Wike's words: “If you are a Rivers man, you don’t need to be intimidated by anybody…We must take our rightful position. So, nobody should be worried. Intimidating me? Some people tell me, ‘Oh, be careful, they will kill you’. Kill who? Who told you, you will not die first?

“Those of you who are panicking, you don’t need to panic. I have God, what are you afraid of? They have chased us, they fought us but today we are standing very strong,” Wike said when he commissioned the Etche Campus of Rivers State University in the Etche Local Government Area of the state."

Wike calls out bias in 2019 elections: The Rivers governor also accused PDP bigwigs of striking a deal with President Muhammadu Buhari to win his re-election in 2019.

“When they were going to negotiate with Buhari in 2019, they negotiated with Buhari, that’s why Buhari won election. They came to me and I said no negotiation; PDP must win. I said no,” Wike disclosed.

How Rivers contributed to PDP: Speaking further, the governor said Rivers State had contributed the most to the successes of the PDP since 1999 but the state had not benefited for her dedication to the party.

Wike said, “Since 1999, I want Rivers people to always reflect on this, to ponder over it. Since 1999, we brought the highest votes for the Peoples Democratic Party. Since 1999, I challenge any state to say they brought more votes than Rivers State. Since 1999, I challenge any state in terms of support for the PDP, which state has given much support than Rivers State. Since 1999, show me one federal project in Rivers State

“If you want our votes, tell me what do you give to Rivers State? Nothing can be for dash again. Enough is enough of using Rivers State and thinking we are foolish people and we don’t know what to do with our money.

“Enough is enough of using Rivers people and saying oh they will bring the votes and when they bring the votes they will push us away.

“Tell us what you are going to do for the people of Rivers State. Not (for) me; there is nothing any of them can do for me but I am interested in my state, nobody can buy me.”

Wike, a former Minister of State for Education, said he can’t be enticed with appointments in 2023, insisting that the state must be duly compensated for her contributions to the party.

Wike has been at loggerheads with PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar trounced the Rivers governor at the party’s primary in May to clinch PDP presidential ticket.

The governor insisted that Ayu must resign in the spirit of equity and fairness to southerners but the Benue-born former senator has said he won’t relinquish his chairmanship position till after four years.

At the moment, PDP top positions are being occupied by northerners. Whilst Atiku is from Adamawa State in the North-East, Ayu is from Benue State in the North Central. Also, PDP Board of Trustees Chairman, Walid Jibrin, is from Nasarawa State in the North Central.

