The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara, Mallam Attahiru Madami, gave the warning on Thursday in Ilorin while addressing the accredited observers and party agents.

Madami said accredited observers and political party agents were very crucial in assessing the credibility of an election.

He urged them to demonstrate a sense of impartiality in carrying out their legitimate duties and present reports that would reflect what occurred and devoid of biases and partisanship.

Observers and party agents are important for the enhancement of the electoral process, so, you are not expected to cause chaos during the exercise. Dont cause confusion for the officials.

Observers likewise party agents are the watchdogs of any election; you must be impartial and disciplined and mind your utterances at the polling centers, he said.

He assured political parties in the state of a level playing ground, saying your votes will count in Kwara, I belong to the people not any political party.

Also speaking, the Kwara Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, represented by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Blessing Ojo, assured the public of adequate security through out the electioneering period.

Egbetokun said officers had been trained for election security management to ensure a peaceful voting exercise.

According to him, all police officers will be deployed to the polling units on Thursday.

We are all set to ensure a peaceful atmosphere. Intelligence policies are in place to achieve safety of all participants in the elections, he said.