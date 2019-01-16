President Muhammadu Buhari has warned Nigerians to not cast any votes for candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections.

While speaking during a campaign rally for his re-election in Lokoja, Kogi State capital, on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, the president said his administration has done more for the country in three and a half years than the PDP did in its 16-year reign at the federal level.

He said the party squandered Nigeria's wealth and he's had to manage scarce resources to improve the country since he was sworn in.

He said, "All we're trying to do is to remind you to think, 'Where were we in 2015 when we came in (and) where are we now?' 'What have we been able to achieve with the resources available to us?'

"To remind you, I have challenged anybody in Nigeria to check in Europe, America and Asia that Nigeria was producing 2.1 million barrels a day at the cost of US$100. So, Nigeria was earning 2,100,000 times US$100 times 16 years.

"Where was that money? The railway was killed. There was no power. They said they spent $16 billion, not naira, on power. Where's the power?

"I'm warning you, don't make any mistake of choosing any PDP candidate. What they will try to do is to cover the theft they've committed against the nation."

The president urged Nigerians to stick with his leadership because he'll protect the nation's wealth and ensure looters return what they've stolen.

"We are making the roads, doing the railways, we're going to bring power and we're going to secure this country so that we can be able to manage it.

"Please, reflect on what we have done with what we have, compared to what they (PDP) had and the damage they have done to the country," he told the crowd in a brief speech that lasted under four minutes.

Amaechi warns Nigerians not to vote for PDP

While also speaking at the rally, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, warned Nigerians to not allow the PDP back into power as they'll loot the country dry because Buhari has made them broke.

He said, "The rich men in PDP are broke. They want to come back and collect more money. Don't let them. If you let them, we'll die of hunger.

"All the complaints about Buhari is because there's no free money."

The minister commended the Buhari-led government for improving the nation's security and urged Nigerians to give the APC another four years to further improve the country.