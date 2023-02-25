Don’t complain if you didn’t vote, Makinde tells youths

He expressed displeasure with youths who chose to play on the streets while elections were ongoing.

The legislator, however, said that the voting trend had improved remarkably as more Nigerians were educated on performing their civic rights.

”Playing on the street during election has been the tradition in this part of the world where we are supposed to perform our civic responsibility.

”I think the situation now, is, however, far better than before. We need more of our youth and Nigerians in general to be more educated in the electioneering process.

”They need to be conversant with the benefits of engaging in the electioneering process, because if you do not vote, you do not have any right to complain,” he said.

Speaking on his expectations, Makinde said: ” It is my expectation that the party of my choice, APC, will win.

”Also, I hope there will be no violence. Take for instance how peaceful it is here, it shows the level of awareness, accommodation and maturity of everybody, regardless of tribe.

”This is a sign that we are going to have a better Nigeria and our hope is still alive,” Makinde said.