ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Don’t complain if you didn’t vote, Makinde tells youths

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rasheed Makinde, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has said that qualified youths who did not vote on Saturday have no cause to complain afterwards.

Rasheed Makinde (Makinde)
Rasheed Makinde (Makinde)

Makinde made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), as he waited to cast his vote on Saturday at Polling Unit 23, Ward 02, Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He expressed displeasure with youths who chose to play on the streets while elections were ongoing.

The legislator, however, said that the voting trend had improved remarkably as more Nigerians were educated on performing their civic rights.

”Playing on the street during election has been the tradition in this part of the world where we are supposed to perform our civic responsibility.

”I think the situation now, is, however, far better than before. We need more of our youth and Nigerians in general to be more educated in the electioneering process.

”They need to be conversant with the benefits of engaging in the electioneering process, because if you do not vote, you do not have any right to complain,” he said.

Speaking on his expectations, Makinde said: ” It is my expectation that the party of my choice, APC, will win.

”Also, I hope there will be no violence. Take for instance how peaceful it is here, it shows the level of awareness, accommodation and maturity of everybody, regardless of tribe.

”This is a sign that we are going to have a better Nigeria and our hope is still alive,” Makinde said.

The Assemblyman also told NAN that the turnout of the electorate was impressive, and there were indications that the new method of registration by INEC was effective.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Vote buying : EFCC arrests 17 suspects in Kano, Katsina

Vote buying : EFCC arrests 17 suspects in Kano, Katsina

Ex-Abia gov. T. A. Orji votes, expresses confidence in INEC

Ex-Abia gov. T. A. Orji votes, expresses confidence in INEC

2023 Elections: Peter Obi defeats Tinubu at polling unit in Lagos

2023 Elections: Peter Obi defeats Tinubu at polling unit in Lagos

BREAKING: Tinubu wins polling unit, defeats Atiku, Obi

BREAKING: Tinubu wins polling unit, defeats Atiku, Obi

Don’t complain if you didn’t vote, Makinde tells youths

Don’t complain if you didn’t vote, Makinde tells youths

Atiku reacts to death of PDP FCT Chairman, Zaka

Atiku reacts to death of PDP FCT Chairman, Zaka

Lagosian who was attacked by thugs returned to vote with bloodied face

Lagosian who was attacked by thugs returned to vote with bloodied face

2023 Elections: Thugs disrupt election, steal 8 BVAS machines in Delta, Katsina

2023 Elections: Thugs disrupt election, steal 8 BVAS machines in Delta, Katsina

Wike finally votes hours after BVAS machine failed him

Wike finally votes hours after BVAS machine failed him

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Obi, Tinubu exchange warm greetings at peace accord signing ceremony

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu