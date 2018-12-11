Donald Duke's SDP pulls out of CUPP after Atiku endorsement

news

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has withdrawn its commitment from the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) to back a consensus candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

On July 9, 2018, dozens of political parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to oust the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

According to the terms of the MoU, the coalition resolved to back a single presidential candidate to oust Buhari and promised a unity government with a joint manifesto that will usher in great governance.

Following the coalition's decision last week to back the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, the SDP has officially pulled out.

This was disclosed by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Alpha Mohammed, in a brief statement on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

"SDP pulls out of CUPP, kick-starts campaign on 19th December. Details later," the statement read, as he promised to release a detailed one later on Tuesday.

After Atiku's endorsement by the CUPP last week, SDP distanced itself from the decision and urged all its candidates to carry on with their campaigns.

Former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke, is the party's presidential candidate. Duke joined the SDP in September after 20 years of PDP membership and has been a vocal critic of the party getting back in power.

2019 presidential election

Duke, who served as Cross River State governor between 1999 and 2007, will contest against 78 other candidates in the February 16, 2019 presidential election.

Chief among his opponents are Atiku, a former vice president, and incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Others include Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.