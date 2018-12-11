Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Donald Duke's SDP pulls out of CUPP after Atiku endorsement

Donald Duke's SDP pulls out of CUPP after coalition endorses Atiku

The party has officially withdrawn from the coalition and will begin campaign on December 19.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Donald Duke's SDP pulls out of CUPP after Atiku endorsement play Former Cross River governor, Donald Duke (Premium Times)

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has withdrawn its commitment from the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) to back a consensus candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

On July 9, 2018, dozens of political parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to oust the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

According to the terms of the MoU, the coalition resolved to back a single presidential candidate to oust Buhari and promised a unity government with a joint manifesto that will usher in great governance.

Following the coalition's decision last week to back the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, the SDP has officially pulled out.

This was disclosed by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Alpha Mohammed, in a brief statement on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

"SDP pulls out of CUPP, kick-starts campaign on 19th December. Details later," the statement read, as he promised to release a detailed one later on Tuesday.

After Atiku's endorsement by the CUPP last week, SDP distanced itself from the decision and urged all its candidates to carry on with their campaigns.

Former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke, is the party's presidential candidate. Duke joined the SDP in September after 20 years of PDP membership and has been a vocal critic of the party getting back in power.

2019 presidential election

Duke, who served as Cross River State governor between 1999 and 2007, will contest against 78 other candidates in the February 16, 2019 presidential election.

Chief among his opponents are Atiku, a former vice president, and incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Others include Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Why Buhari refused to sign Electoral Amendment bill into lawbullet
2 Nothing is working under Buhari – Northern Elders’ Forumbullet
3 No APC governorship candidate in Imo – Okorochabullet

Related Articles

Buba Galadima explains why Buhari is afraid to sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill
"This Buhari must go," Atiku declares at southwest rally
Atiku's wife says Buhari's government tried to have him sacked as Customs officer in 1984
"It is time to return Nigeria to PDP," Atiku says Nigeria was at its best between 1999 and 2015
Tinubu rips Atiku's presidential ambition apart, says PDP won't return to power in 2019
Fela Durotoye says running for President is not easy
ANN presidential candidate, Durotoye, says 2019 election not a battle between APC, PDP
I have more cows than Buhari, more successful at farming - Atiku
Ezekwesili vows to provide uninterrupted electricity as President
Dambazau says Atiku will 'suffer a bloodied nose' against Buhari in 2019

Politics

PDP calls Kashamu a 'clown' for parading as party's Ogun governorship candidate
Don't collect house rent in advance, Fashola begs homeowners
PDP looted our collective destiny - Fashola
2019: Kashamu is a fake candidate, PDP warns Ogun people
Jimi Agbaje vows to free Lagos from Alphabeta Consulting
Jimi Agbaje vows to free Lagos from Alphabeta Consulting
X
Advertisement