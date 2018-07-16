Pulse.ng logo
Donald Duke says Nigerians should be sick of APC, PDP

Donald Duke Presidential aspirant says Nigerians should be sick of APC, PDP

He noted that both parties are merely fighting for power and should be kicked out by Nigerians.

  • Published:
Donald Duke says Nigerians should be sick of APC, PDP play

Donald Duke

(YouTube/Donald Duke)

Presidential aspirant, Donald Duke, said a majority of Nigerians should already be sickened by the antics of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and be motivated to kick them both out of power.

The former Cross River State governor said this during an interview on Pulse Nigeria's Loose Talk Podcast on Friday, July 13, 2018, where he noted that both parties are merely fighting for power and not on progress.

He also said Nigeria does not have ideologically-driven political parties, describing them as mere platforms for people to push through their ambitions.

He said, "Today, if you talk to the APC, everyone there is singing coruption, corruption, corruption; three quarters of them are corrupt but corrupt people are singing corruption because that's the swan song of the party.

"We don't really have parties that are ideological, we have platforms, political platforms. Whoever is heading the platform will dictate the tune of the platform.

"I think that what is happening where there is constant bickering between PDP and the APC, not on the progress of the party but on who has power and all that, should be sickening enough actually to the vast majority of Nigerians to want to get rid of this nonsense going on."

Donald Duke's party remains unknown

Duke is yet to disclose on which political platform he'll run for president next year. However, he is most likely to contest on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) which is the political party that has been adopted by Obasanjo's Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) of which he is a founding member.

ALSO READ: Pulse Opinion: Nigerians should be worried about Obasanjo's 'Third Force' in 2019

If he wins his party's primary election, he'll face stiff competition from others like incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari; former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu; management consultant and leadership expert, Fela Durotoye; Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore and a host of others.

