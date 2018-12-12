Don’t allow return of PDP, Hamzat tells Nigerians

news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Wednesday urged Nigerians to totally reject the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019.

Hamzat, a former Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure in Lagos, gave the advice at the unveiling of the party’s campaign buses at the APC Secretariat in Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports no fewer than 100 buses branded with the photographs of the party’s governorship candidate Mr Jide Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat were unveiled at the occasion.

Hamzat said the 16years of PDP were the country’s “years of locusts “ as the party did almost nothing to improve the lots of Nigerians.

The former commissioner said the APC had put the country on the path of progress in the last three years, urging citizens to keep faith with the party and stop the return of PDP through their votes.

“Our campaign will be very easy because PDP destroyed this country for 16 years. They spent N1.7trillion on power for 16 years and they were able to give the country just 2,950 megawatts.

“But within three years of APC, we have increased power to 6,500 megawatts.

“The PDP government did not complete any road in the country. But APC within three years in office has completed many roads in the country.

“ It is this government that finished the Gombe-Yola-Taraba Road. The Oyo-Ogbomoso road is at about 80 per cent completion.

“Because of the future of our children, it is important that we protect this country from PDP.

“PDP should be buried as a party; they must never come back again. They don’t have any plan,” he said.

Hamzat said the claim by Mr Jimi Agbaje, the Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Candidate in the state that Lagos was under bondage was a big irony.

He argued that Lagos had witnessed exponential growth under the APC successive governments, emerging as one of the biggest economies in Africa.

Hamzat added that the state had attracted many people across the country and beyond who have enjoyed the freedom to live, work and fulfill their dreams.

The candidate also said that the state is the only one in the country that can survive without handouts from the federal government, which was proof that Agbaje’s claim lacked merit.

Hamzat said a former governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, did so much for the development of the state, noting that Agbaje’s claim of godfatherism issue was not tenable.

“The PDP governorship candidate, Mr. Jimi Agbaje is saying that Lagos is under bondage. Who enslaved them?

“ We are free in Lagos. When Asiwaju Tinubu took over Lagos in 1999, the state was bankrupt and IGR was just N600million. The state was borrowing money then to pay salaries.

“It was Asiwaju Tinubu that raised the allocation of the state. It is after we took over that the state grew economically. Today, we are the only state that can live without federal allocation,” he said

Hamzat said PDP had no place in Lagos, urging residents to vote the APC for the continued prosperity of the state.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Tunde Balogun expressed confidence that APC would win in the state in 2019.

Balogun said residents were happy with the performance of successive APC governments and that they would show support for the party through their votes.

He said the party would officially flag off its campaign in Ikeja on Dec.17 and all its candidates in the state would be present to tell residents about their plans for the state.

Balogun also said the campaign buses procured by the party were for mobilisation of party members and residents for victory