Dominic emerges new Lagos PDP chairman, aims at unifying party

Dr Adegbola Dominic on Saturday emerged the new Lagos State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to replace Mr Moshood Salvador, who recently defected to APC.

Announcing the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC), Dr Eddy Olafeso, the National Vice-Chairman of the party (Southwest), said that Dominic was unanimously chosen by party faithful in the state.

Olafeso urged the leadership of the party in the state to close ranks and forge ahead to ensure victory for the PDP in the forthcoming general elections.

“The declaration today is not to say some people have been defeated or not needed but if we want to allow justice and equity to reign, then it means when we agree on certain principles, the principle must be adhered to the letter.

“The NWC of PDP under the leadership of Prince Uche Secondus, met and deliberated over the circumstances and scenario that we have been dealing with.

“The party so decided, unanimously looked at it, that since we have agreed we are going to start this exco on 35 per cent and 65 per cent (arrangement between the two groups).

“That if there is a vacancy created by one of the two groups, then that vacancy must be filled by those in the percentage where the vacancy is created.

” We took a look at the constitution and what we did is in tandem with the constitution of our party that the vacancy must be filled from the area where it came up.

“In discussing this, we discovered that Dr Adegbola Dominic has been nominated, approved and appointed to oversee the leadership of the party for the role he has played before now and having acted in that capacity for sometime.

“We have written to the Inspector General of Police, Director General of DSS and INEC that from this moment on, the authority and the power of handling PDP in Lagos is given to Dr Dominic,” Olafeso said.

Olafeso, who urged the party leadership to bring all members and stakeholders together in unity, called for transparent party primaries in the state.

“Many of us disagree and agree but a very responsible and committed party leadership must find a moment where we can all come together and begin to work together again.

“Lagos is for us to take, we are marching towards success. I want to thank you all for your patience with us, I can understand sometimes we have some misgivings.

“It is left for you leaders to decide if you are going to get it (Lagos) or throw it away. We have gone through so many mysteries, we have gone through so much pain.

“From this moment on, we must begin to see changes in Lagos State (chapter). Unless we hold each other together in the journey, none of us can achieve and succeed.

“I want to advise the leadership that it is a moment to reach out to the next person,” he added.

He urged the party to overcome divisions and discontinue the reign of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

In his acceptance speech, Dominic, who described his appointment as historic, stressed the need to embark on aggressive unification of the party in order to clinch political power in 2019 elections.

“There must be unity because a divided house cannot stand. If you want peace and unity, there must be justice and discipline. I thank you all for support.

“I want to assure that from this moment that we will spare no effort to unify every member. We will not tolerate violence in the party anymore, we will have zero tolerance for violence.

“PDP is the most popular party in Lagos State but we have been robbed because of our disunity, and divisions. There must be unity. We must reconcile all.

“Justice, fairness and equity must be enthroned for us to win election. We must also settle our differences and there must be respect for one another,” he said.

Dominic said that PDP was not dead in the state as being pronounced by the ruling party, APC.

Hundreds of party faithful and stalwarts were in attendance on the occasion.

Following Salvador defection, APC leaders said PDP was dead in Lagos State.