The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of working to discredit the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Dogara said this while reacting to a comment by the APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

According to Daily Post, the APC chairman had alleged that INEC contacted the PDP before it took the decision to postpone the elections on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Oshiomhole made the allegation while speaking at the caucus meeting of the APC on Monday, February 18, 2019.

The Speaker said “We know they are doing everything humanly possible to discredit INEC, remove the chairman and stall the process conscious of the fact that they cannot win this election.

“From our position, we strongly believe that the deliberate delivery of election materials to the wrong electoral centers, cancellation of flights, and other actions that undermined the logistics arrangement of INEC were deliberately done to sabotage and manipulate the process.

“We are also very familiar with the pressure brought on INEC by top government officials and APC leaders to go ahead with the elections despite not being adequately prepared for the election.

ALSO READ: #SnatchAtYourOwnRisk: Nigerians hail Buhari’s threat to ballot box snatchers

“We are also aware the APC wanted the INEC chairman to conduct elections in some states and postpone in other states so as to have staggered elections. It should also be noted that the areas that would have been affected by inadequate delivery of materials were PDP strongholds.”

Ballot box snatchers

The PDP has also condemned the threat issued to those planning to steal ballot boxes during the elections by the President.

Buhari had earlier said that those who tries to snatch ballot boxes will lose their lives.

PDP’s chairman, Uche Secondus described the comment as a declaration of war on Nigerians.