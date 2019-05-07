Speaker Yakubu Dogara says Nigeria's leadership model only benefits godfathers and not the people.

Speaking at the Convergence, a conference organised for young parliamentarians, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, Dogara charged young lawmakers to shun the arrogance of power and be prepared to stand for the truth against all odds.

The Speaker said youths have the ability to lead but must work on their character.

"The youths should be reminded that true greatness only comes while serving others and not when serving themselves or godfathers," Dogara said.

"Nigerian electorate have now become more sophisticated and increasingly aware of the power of the ballot and are now more likely to choose to reward stewardship according to the services rendered by their representatives than what obtained in the past.

“In your new calling, it is germane that you shun the arrogance of power. If you do not stay connected to the grassroots and those who have yielded their mandates to you, you will ultimately pay at the polls.

"Above all, what will define you as a triumph or tragedy in this journey is like I have said, discipline because everything that has ever gone down is traceable to indiscipline.

“I have no doubt that you are all familiar with the maxim that says 'power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely'. If you look at our history, you will find it strewn with strong men that have abused due process, spurn the Rule of Law. Why? Power! You are all witnesses to the serial nepotistic abuses across boards – federal, state and local – of those who wield power. Will that be your legacy? Will you stand differently? To stand differently does not mean to be unreasonable, but to take firm and decisive actions that are in the interest of the people. For you, it begins with the choice of leadership in your various assemblies".

Dogara encouraged them to stand up against the bondage of godfatherism if they are determined to make a difference in the political space for the good of all Nigerians.

He urged them to remember that they carry the burden and the promises of a generation that must not fail, that must be on the wings of discipline that produces character, without which they cannot be men and women of influence and in that case, without influence, they cannot change anything.

“Character means that you cannot be separated from your word; a quality no godfather in history has ever possessed. Character is not only that your word is your bond but that you are actually what you pretend be. While godfathers always pretend to be something other than who they really are, leaders do not. Imagine where we will be as a nation if all these godfathers that litter the political landscape become what or who they pretend to be.

“Unfortunately, the leadership model we have practiced so far is the kind of leadership that produces sycophants who are expected to serve their political godfathers and not the people. Our so called leaders have mastered the art of political witchcraft so much so that if you are independent minded, you are automatically disqualified and if for any reason you are picked, then you have to surrender your soul for them to eat in small bites until you become their worshipper. In the midst of this pandemic sycophancy, our so called godfathers expect us to fit in and not to stand up to be counted or make a difference. We need leaders who will lead us txco build a nation and serve others not gxodfathers who demand that we worship and serve them rather than serve the people”.

Pulse Nigeria

Citing happenings at the National Assembly to further buttress his point, Dogara pointed out that the Federal Legislature has often charted its leadership course because the lawmakers are well aware that external interests will never find the convergence to legislate for the people or hold the Executive to account.

"Fresh legislators need to demonstrate acute perspicuity that you will define the kind of leadership that will be answerable to you, the representatives of the people and the people they represent, and not to some godfathers who live only for themselves."

He alluded to the case of his home state where the incumbent governor was "humbled" by the same people who he had arrogantly declared as "irrelevant".

“My home state of Bauchi is one such place where the people taught an incumbent that arrogance of power is fatal. You can imagine a situation where a Governor will refer to the votes of a whole constituency as insignificant. But in the end, it was the ‘insignificant votes’ that ended his driving desire to return to office. History is rich with examples of why some leaders and politicians failed or could not deliver as expected. It is for this reason you ought to invest in research, cross fertilisation of ideas, build consensus, and alliances, learn the art of lobbying to get your bills through".

Pulse Nigeria

Similarly, Governor Nasir El-Rufai says it is easy to end godfatherism in Lagos state.

The Kaduna governor said he ended godfatherism in his state and Lagos can move beyond its current position by appealing to those with voter cards who did not vote at the last election.