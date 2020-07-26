Yakubu Dogara, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, says he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed in Bauchi state continues to repeat the mistakes of the former administrations.

Dogara, in a letter written to the Chairman of the PDP Bogoro ‘C’ Ward, Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi, stated that he decided to resign his membership of the party because of the mismanagement of resources in the state.

In the letter dated Friday, July 24, 2020, Dogara, who represents Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro federal constituency in the House of Representatives said he can’t continue to raise issues about the failure of governance in Bauchi state and remain in the party that governs the state.

He said would be ‘the most irresponsible and unprincipled politician in Bauchi state’ if he constantly raises issues bordering and governance and remains in the party.

The letter reads, “I write to formally intimate you of my decision to resign my membership of the People’s Democratic Party. This became necessary because the same reasons why we fought hard in 2019 to effect change in the governance of our dear state are festering now.

Senator Bala A. Mohammed, Governor Bauchi state. [Twitter/@SenBalaMohammed]

“I intend to bring these issues to the front burner once again as the fight to instil decent and egalitarian government in our dear state continues.

“Specifically, I intend to ask questions about the following: What has happened to LGA allocations since May 2019? What happened to our campaign promise to conduct LGA elections within six months of the PDP government?

“What happened to the N4.6 billion loan taken from a bank and paid directly into a private company’s account?

“Why are we segmenting salaries and why is the payment of salaries of state workers outsourced to a private firm as consultants?

“Why are contracts inflated, awarded and payment of mobilization done in violation of extant rules on procurement?

“Why are our highly revered traditional rulers and elders treated with odium contrary to the guarantee we have during the campaign that such will not happen under a PDP government?

“Mr Chairman, you will agree with me that I cannot raise these issues and many more questions without a charge of disloyalty levelled against me if I were to remain a member of the PDP.

“I cannot also fail to raise these questions now, having raised similar ones during the administrations of Governors Isa Yuguda and Mohammed A. Abubakar, if I abdicate this responsibility on the altar of partisan loyalty, I will be the most irresponsible and unprincipled politician in Bauchi state.

“Thus, by this letter, I have resigned my membership of the PDP to enable me keep faith with my principle of fighting for good governance in our dear state.”

Dogara rejoined the APC on Friday, July 24, 2020, two after he dumped the party.