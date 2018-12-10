Pulse.ng logo
Do not be afraid, Saraki urges Kwara supporters on federal might

He said he confronted federal might in two previous elections and still won.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki play

Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(Platform Times)

Senate president, Bukola Saraki, has urged his Kwara State supporters not to be afraid of federal might which he said supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are relying on ahead of the 2019 general election.

While speaking at the inauguration of 42 Peoples Democratic Party's members, Saraki said the party will win the election if proper strategy is put in place. He said he confronted federal might in two previous elections and still won.

"Do not be afraid. I have heard all the talks of the opposition about using federal might but we have seen it all. We saw it in 2003, we saw it in 2015 or don't you know that they used federal might in 2015?

"In 2015, with federal might, we defeated them. It was you people that God used then and in 2019, with those who have come to join us, we will defeat them again."

Saraki promised to review PDP's tactics and strategies and also called on the campaign council of the party to be faithful in the discharge of its duties.

He also promised that the country would be different under the leadership of Atiku Abubakar. Saraki added that things can return to normal for Nigerians only when PDP returns to power at the federal level.

