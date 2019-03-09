Dayyabu, a nursing mother and crippled, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that she had voted at polling unit 016 Miyatti Allah, Rigasa, Kaduna.

I am happy because l didnt join any queue before voting, I was accredited and I cast my ballot immediately after arriving the polling unit, she said.

She said she had shun elections in the past due to the stress people with special needs faced but was encouraged to vote this time because of the provisions made for the disabled by INEC.

Dayyabu urged people with disability not to relent in discharging their civic responsibilities as they were also Nigerians.

I also want to call on successful candidates to give priority to people with disability and have the fear of God, she said.