Dino Melaye reacts to Shehu Sani’s resignation from APC

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

news

Senator Dino Melaye has reacted to Senator Shehu Sani’s resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sani, in his resignation letter which he sent to the chairman of of ward 6, Tudun wada north, Kaduna state, said “I present to you my highest compliments and wish by this communication to formally offer to you my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“l had joined the APC and remained with it against all odds in the belief that it will constitute a veritable platform for the realization of those democratic ideals which I hold very dear, that honor and integrity will be the ultimate ethos of the patty and, most importantly, that internal party democracy will always be the norm. However, only posterity can affirm the extent to which the APC has committed to and reflected these values.

“As I exit the APC at this point in time. I wish to formally thank the party for availing me the platform upon which I am currently serving this country in the honoured capacity of Senator of the Federal Republic.

“I wish the party well in all her future endeavors and ask sir, that you please accept the assurance of my highest considerations.”

Oh my home

In his response, Senator Melaye said “Sen Shehu Sani has just dumped D APC. People who did not like you in the morning & afternoon but claim to like you at night,i beg borrow urself some brain. Baba God i thank you say i no become suya in the hands of cash & carry party. (APC) Aboki accept my condolence.. oh my home.”

ALSO READ: Senator Shehu Sani shuns APC Senatorial primaries

— Senator Dino Melaye (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0