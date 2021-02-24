Former lawmaker, Dino Melaye, has accused the 9th Senate of being a subject of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The 47-year-old on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 expressed his disapproval of the Senate's confirmation of former service chiefs as ambassadors.

General Abayomi Olonisakin, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar were confirmed as non-career ambassadors during plenary on Tuesday, February 24.

Melaye said his former colleagues should never have confirmed the former service chiefs because the chamber had cited the four men in the past for non-performance.

"Confirmation of service chief: shame on the Senate who just confirmed that the Nigerian Senate is a department of Aso Rock and the Presidency.

"Confirming those you recommended for sack more than once for gross incompetence as Ambassadors is a SHAME," he posted on Twitter.

The confirmation of the chiefs has been met with criticism, especially by many who say the Senate leadership is a 'rubber stamp' arm of the presidency.

Due to their perceived failures as military chiefs, many Nigerians had repeatedly called for the dismissal of the old service chiefs whose normal period of service Buhari extended for over three years.

The president also ignored numerous resolutions from the Senate to dismiss them, noting that it was up to his own discretion.

Buhari appointed them as ambassadors-designate in January, only a week after they stepped down from the roles they occupied since 2015.

While presenting a report for consideration on Tuesday, Chairman of the Senate Committee for Foreign Affairs, Muhammed Bulkachuwa, said the nominees met the requirements expected of them and were 'eminently qualified'.

The senator noted that two petitions were received against the nominees, but that the petitions were dismissed.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan advised President Buhari to deploy the former service chiefs to countries where they can add significant value, especially neighbouring countries battling security issues in collaboration with Nigeria.