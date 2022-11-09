Dino Melaye believes some Wike’s allies will work for Atiku

The PDP has been engulfed in a crisis since the end of its presidential primary in May.

The crisis worsened in June after Atiku allegedly ignored Wike and picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate.

Meanwhile, Wike and some aggrieved governors in the party have expressed their displeasure with the distribution of key offices in the party.

The governors argued that the positions in the party are largely in favour of the northern chieftains of the party.

However, Wike and the governors in his camp have called for the removal of Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the party as a condition for the resolution of the crisis rocking the party.

Despite the crisis between the aggrieved governors and the leadership of the party, Melaye believes some of the governors in Wike’s camp will work for the party in the forthcoming general election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Melaye said the party may not get all the aggrieved governors to support Atiku but some of them would still work for the party.

He said, “What is the role of Atiku Abubakar in Ayu leaving or not? To start with, the governors brought in Ayu without the consent or approval of Atiku.

“Ayu is a creation of the governors. Governor Wike was responsible for the coming of Ayu while governor Ortom was the guarantor.

“Ayu is their product. That is why there was no competition. That is why Ayu was the sole candidate. By the time Ayu was coming, were they thinking that Ayu is from Abia, Enugu, or Ogbomoso?

“Ayu is not Atiku’s son that he will say ‘go and sit down.’ For you to ask Atiku to take panadol for another person’s headache shows the insincerity of purpose, heart, and commitment.

“Above all, by the grace of God, at the end of the day, we may not get everybody together, but I want to tell you that some of these governors are still going to work for their party.