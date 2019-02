Lasun said the success was a sign of the confidence Nigerians reposed in the current administration.

The victory of our party, the All Progressives Congress at the polls indicates clearly the confidence that the entire citizenry repose in our government as demonstrated in the implementation of the partys policies.

Rt. Hon Yussuff therefore joins millions of Nigerians home and in the diaspora to celebrate this deserved victory even as the president takes us to the next level of developments, he said.

Also, a Lagos lawmaker, Mr Tunde Braimoh, has described the victory of the president as a good omen and great expectations for Nigeria.

Braimoh, who is the Chairman Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) said victory was well-deserved.

He said With his success at the polls, the president is renewed, re-energised, refreshed and reinvigorated to continue at a better pace and tempo his well laid out roadmap of re-positioning the country, setting the right values.

A change in policy and programmes at this material time would have been most unfortunate and engendered backwardness for the country.

It is also hoped and believed that the solid frameworks of re-engineering laid by the president in the past three and a half years will now translate to better life for the citizenry, he said.

Braimoh, representing Kosofe Constituency II said The president must be aware and conscious at all times that the people repose a lot of love, confidence and admiration in him and to whom much is given, much is expected, he said.