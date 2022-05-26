RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege picks APC guber ticket in Delta

The Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege has been elected as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta.

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege [Twitter]

Omo-Agege, who polled a total of 1,190 votes, was returned unopposed by a total of 1,235 accredited delegates of the party at the APC governorship primaries held on Thursday in Asaba.

The event which was held at the premises of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Asaba, saw the deputy senate president emerge as the sole aspirant in the primaries.

Announcing the results, the APC Returning Officer, Mrs Oyibo Nwaneri, declared Omo-Agege as winner, haven polled majority of the votes cast.

On his victory, Omo-Agege, expressed joy over the smooth conduct of the primaries and thanked his supporters and the entire APC family in Delta.

“Today, the APC in Delta has spoken with one voice. We may have had our differences in the past, but we have been able to reconcile ourselves.

“With my emergence as the party flagbearer for the 2023 governorship in Delta , the APC is very determined to take over the reign of affairs in Delta.

“And we are prepared to achieve that with the support of our members and the people of Delta.”

The party primaries was attended by some notable chieftains of the APC in Delta, including Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi and Chief O’tega Emerhor, a former governorship candidate of the APC in Delta.

Others were Mrs Ngozi Olejeme, a former PDP governorship aspirant who recently defected to the APC among others.

