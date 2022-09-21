RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Deputy Minority Leader faults INEC list for 2023 poll

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rep. Toby Okechukwu (PDP-Enugu), has faulted his inclusion on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) list for 2023 poll, as the candidate of Labour Party’s (LP) for Aninri/Awgu/Oji River.

Toby Okechukwu [YouTube/Enjoy Chuks]
Toby Okechukwu [YouTube/Enjoy Chuks]

Okechukwu, also the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

“My attention has been drawn to the list of candidates for the 2023 general election released by INEC wherein my name was published as the Labour Party Candidate for Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Enugu State.

“I wish to state that I will not be contesting as the candidate of the Labour Party or any other party in the said election. I remain a member of the PDP,” he said.

Okechukwu said that his position on the matter have since been conveyed to the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP crisis: Ayu can't be forced to resign - Atiku replies Wike's camp

PDP crisis: Ayu can't be forced to resign - Atiku replies Wike's camp

Deputy Minority Leader faults INEC list for 2023 poll

Deputy Minority Leader faults INEC list for 2023 poll

Students reject court order, say ASUU can't be forced to call off strike

Students reject court order, say ASUU can't be forced to call off strike

ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

'If our integrity is threatened...' - Putin roars as he escalates Ukraine war, issues nuclear threat to West

'If our integrity is threatened...' - Putin roars as he escalates Ukraine war, issues nuclear threat to West

Buhari appoints Dembos as NTA Director-General

Buhari appoints Dembos as NTA Director-General

Gov. Makinde donates operational vehicles to police in Oyo State

Gov. Makinde donates operational vehicles to police in Oyo State

2023: APGA Chieftain cautions against electoral violence in Ebonyi

2023: APGA Chieftain cautions against electoral violence in Ebonyi

PDP crisis deepens as Wike’s group pulls out of Atiku’s campaign council

PDP crisis deepens as Wike’s group pulls out of Atiku’s campaign council

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Beauty Tukura, Peter Obi

Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

What Peter Obi told CNN about solving Nigeria's problems

What Peter Obi told CNN about solving Nigeria's problems

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Ripples)

I’m not Yahaya Bello – Wike

Femi Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode accuses Peter Obi of attempting to start a second civil war