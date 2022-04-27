RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Deputy Gov, 13 appointees resign from Tambuwal's government

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Wednesday, accepted the resignation of his Deputy, Alhaji Manir Dan’iya, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Malam Saidu Umar, and 11 other key political office holders in the state.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state.
Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state.

This is contained in a statement issued by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, in Sokoto.

Recommended articles

The statement listed others, whose resignations were accepted by the governor, to include the Chief of Staff, Mukhtar Magori as well as Commissioners for Finance, Environment, Youths and Sports and Lands and Housing, Abdussamad Dasuki, Sagir Bafarawa, Bashir Gorau and Aminu Bala respectively.

Others are: Commissioners for Commerce, Works, Water Resources, Solid Minerals, Religious Affairs and Careers and Security, Bashir Gidado, Salihu Maidaji, Shuaibu Gwanda-Gobir, Abubakar Maikudi and Abdullahi Maigwandu and Retired Col. Garba Moyi respectively.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

World Malaria Day 2022: Providing therapeutic options for communities by ClearlineHMO

World Malaria Day 2022: Providing therapeutic options for communities by ClearlineHMO

95% Lagos houses constructed without soil test – Expert

95% Lagos houses constructed without soil test – Expert

Senate amends Terrorism Act, prohibits payment of ransom to kidnappers

Senate amends Terrorism Act, prohibits payment of ransom to kidnappers

Deputy Gov, 13 appointees resign from Tambuwal's government

Deputy Gov, 13 appointees resign from Tambuwal's government

INEC commences distribution of over 33,000 PVCs in Lagos

INEC commences distribution of over 33,000 PVCs in Lagos

Abia pensioners protest 38 months pension arrears, says govt insensitive

Abia pensioners protest 38 months pension arrears, says govt insensitive

APC will take over Bauchi state in 2023- Chairman

APC will take over Bauchi state in 2023- Chairman

2023 Presidency: Youths give Jonathan 7-days to pick APC nomination form

2023 Presidency: Youths give Jonathan 7-days to pick APC nomination form

2023: Minister of Education buys N100 million APC form amidst ASUU strike

2023: Minister of Education buys N100 million APC form amidst ASUU strike

Trending

APC slashes cost of nomination forms by 50% for aspirants under 40 years

2023: We've not settled for any mode of primary - APC. [Twitter:Punch]

'Consensus failed' - Tambuwal makes U-turn after Northern elders' snub

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

2023: Osinbajo says he's contesting because he doesn't want to betray Nigerians

Prof Yemi Osinbajo (BluePrints)

2023: Peter Obi promises to turn Nigeria into a productive nation

Peter Obi [Daily Advent Nigeria]