Democracy has triumphed - PDP celebrates triple wins at Supreme Court

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PDP Spokesman charged the governors to continue to deliver people-oriented development programmes and projects in line with the policy thrust and vision the party.

Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP [Twitter/Debo Ologunagba]
Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP [Twitter/Debo Ologunagba]

The party said this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Friday.

Ologunagba congratulated Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who is also the Chairman of the PDP Governor Forum, for his victory at the apex court.

He also congratulated Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, and Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, over their Supreme Court victories

He described the judgments as the ultimate triumph of the expressed will of the people of Bauchi, Plateau and Zamfara States in their quest for purposeful leadership and good governance under the banner of the PDP.

He said that the jubilation across three states and others across the federation was a testimony that the judgments were in line with the expectations of Nigerians in their pursuit of justice.

“On Bauchi, the judgment of the Supreme Court is a validation of the aspiration of the people of the state in their resolve to defend and preserve good governance as epitomised in the people-oriented leadership style and life-changing achievements of Gov. Mohammed for which they overwhelmingly re-elected him on March 18, 2023.

“Our party remains proud of Mohammed’s legacy achievements in citizen empowerment, human capital and infrastructural developments across all sectors of life since his assumption of office as governor in May 2019,” he said.

On Plateau State, Ologunagba said that the PDP commended the courage of the Supreme Court in upholding the will of the people and showing that indeed, the Judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

He said that the verdict came as a seal of the triumph of the manifest resilience of the women, youths and the entire people of Plateau State in their determination to liberate their state from the stranglehold of oppressive anti-people forces.

“Mutfwang’s election marked a new beginning of purposeful and people-oriented leadership that has eluded Plateau in the last eight years.

“This is evident in his proactive and transformative achievements in critical sectors in the state despite daunting challenges,“ he said.

Ologunagba also applauded the apex court for upholding justice in Zamfara by overturning “the attempt by anti-democratic forces to suppress the expressed will” of the people of the state, who voted for Lawal.

He said that the party congratulated the people of Zamfara and saluted Lawal for his efforts in restoring the security of lives and property and deploying his expertise in the management of the state’s resources.

He charged the governors to continue to deliver people-oriented development programmes and projects in line with the policy thrust, vision and manifesto of the PDP

Democracy has triumphed - PDP celebrates triple wins at Supreme Court

