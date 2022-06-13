Democracy Day: MKO Abiola’s deputy gets recognized as ex-Vice President

Kingibe was introduced as former Vice President when he was requested to join a group photograph at the Eagles Square on Monday, June 13, 2022, during the celebration of this year’s Democracy Day.

He was requested to join President Muhammadu Buhari, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, and President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Others called for the photograph include the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Chief Justice of the Federation, Ibrahim Tanko, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu.

The event is the last Democracy parade President Buhari will preside over before his exit in 2023.