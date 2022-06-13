RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Democracy Day: MKO Abiola’s deputy gets recognized as ex-Vice President

Babagana Kingibe
Babagana Kingibe

Former running mate to the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, MKO Abiola, Babagana Kingibe, has been recognized as an ex-Vice President by the Buhari-led administration.

Kingibe was introduced as former Vice President when he was requested to join a group photograph at the Eagles Square on Monday, June 13, 2022, during the celebration of this year’s Democracy Day.

He was requested to join President Muhammadu Buhari, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, and President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Others called for the photograph include the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Chief Justice of the Federation, Ibrahim Tanko, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu.

The event is the last Democracy parade President Buhari will preside over before his exit in 2023.

Recall that the 19993 June 12 presidential election was annulled by the then military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

