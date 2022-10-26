RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Delta YPP Reps candidate unveils manifesto, promises better representation

Nurudeen Shotayo

Scott's programmes include making health care services more accessible to the people of his constituency.

Prince Oritsejemineyin Scott Igbene.
Prince Oritsejemineyin Scott Igbene.

Scott's manifesto contains programmes tailored to address the challenges confronting his constituents especially in the area of access to quality health care, economic empowerment, education and youth development.

While unveiling his programme, Hon. Scott promised to base his campaigns on issues that are most germain to his constituents and which he will make his cardinal focus if elected into office.

He said he's offering his service to the good people of Warri Federal Constituency in order to erase the sufferings of the past years caused by bad representations from the opposition party.

The YPP candidate added that his emergence will establish a new type of politics, one that is centred around progressive and people-oriented policies.

On health care delivery, Scott, who noted that 80 per cent of primary health care in his constituency isn't functioning efficiently, promised to draw up a masterplan that will ensure free maternity care and community-based health insurance schemes are put in place at a subsidised premiums for every indigene.

His manifesto also promised to prioritise poverty eradication through provision of easy access to credit, especially for small-scale businesses that require between N50,000 to N500,000 to set up or expand.

Scott also emphasised human capital development as part of strategic growth plan for Warri youths, adding that he will partner with private sector to establish technology incubators or hubs to produce a good number of technology-literate youths.

The manifesto pays special attention to women's needs and laid out plans geared to empower them through education and skill acquisition programmes. The YPP candidate said private sector will be engaged to ensure that Warri women, including widows, have access to grants and scholarship opportunities to generate income.

The document also highlighted Scott's plans for infrastructural development, tourism, agriculture, and education which he described as the bedrock of the society.

He vowed to enforce legislations that will get children back in school, while renovation of dilapidated schools will be prioritised for conducive learning. Above all, Scott said he will push for a bill to have a higher level college in Warri.

While appealing for the support of his constituents, Scott declared that he's on a mission to restore the city of Warri back to its glory by taking it back from the disciples of doom who have only enriched their pockets to the detriment of the town and its people.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

