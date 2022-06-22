RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Delta PDP guber candidate picks Onyeme as running mate

Mr Sheriff Oborevwori, the Delta governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has picked Mr Monday Onyeme, as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.

The PDP said this in a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza in Asaba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onyeme, a Chartered Accountant, is the current Executive Chairman of the Delta Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR).

“Delta PDP hereby announces Mr Monday Onyeme, as the deputy governorship candidate and running mate of our party.

“Onyeme was the bursar of the National Open University of Nigeria, a position he held for over nine years before being his appointment as the DBIR boss.

“Above all, he is a loyal, dedicated and true party man, totally committed, well respected and truly beloved in the PDP family.

“He is also a devout Christian and a complete family man and happily married with lovely children,” he said.

The party while congratulating Onyeme, expressed confidence that the PDP would win the 2023 governorship election in the state.

