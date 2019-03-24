The rulers also made a call on him for more commitment to take the state to an enviable position.

The monarchs led by the Chairman, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Emmanuel Efeizomor II, the Obi of Owa, delivered the congratulatory message when they visited the governor in Asaba on Saturday.

According to Efeizomor II, the monarchs were in Asaba to congratulate him (Okowa) on his victory at the March 9, governorship poll.

It is our prayer that you take Delta State to the desired height, he said.

Okowa thanked the monarchs who came from across the state and attributed the success story to peaceful kingdoms that provided the enabling environment for his administration to deliver democratic dividends.

The governor said that the enabling environment enabled his administration to execute projects that endeared him to the hearts of the people.

I appreciate you, our traditional rulers for this visit; I thank you for your support for my administration.

You have given us peace and the enabling environment which made us to work; your positive message to your people, our people over the years made victory at the elections easy.

It also made the elections peaceful as the people came out with the sole purpose of voting for us.

The support you have given us these past years is the push that made a lot of Deltans to come out and vote.

I appreciate you, I appreciate our people, Deltans; it is a thing of joy that the state is peaceful before the elections and when the results are announced, they take to the streets to celebrate their victory, our victory, he said.

ALSO READ: President Buhari has drawn up a 'Next Level' implementation plan and this is what it looks like

Okowa assured that his administration would remain focused in addressing the needs of the people.

As a government, we will remain focused to deliver more dividends of democracy in the next four years starting from May 29, he added.