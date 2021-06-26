Delta APC receives Sen Nwaoboshi, says PDP is a tyrannical party

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Nwaoboshi, PDP representative of the Delta North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, defected to the APC.

The party stated this in a statement issued by its State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Prophet Jones Erue, on Friday in Asaba.

Erue said that his committee and members of the State Working Committee (SWC) heartily welcome the distinguished Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi to the APC with open arms.

He describes Nwaoboshi as a courageous, upright and dogged political tactician who “speaks truth to power” and stands firm in the defence of democracy in the face of intimidation by anti-democratic forces.

He said, “Sen. Nwaoboshi’s defection from the tyrannical PDP to the Progressives APC family is an attestation to the transformation initiatives of the current APC-led administration’s impacts on the socio-economic wellbeing of Nigerians”.

Erue assured Sen. Nwaoboshi of the unwavering support of the party leadership in furtherance of his political aspirations.