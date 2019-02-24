Ogboru told newsmen on Saturday at Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta after voting that he was hopeful that the process would be peaceful in other parts of the country.

He noted that some people still attempted to steal ballot boxes during the election and expressed the hope that the malpractice would soon stop.

At the end of the day, we want to see that somebody is elected as President, Senator and member of House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, the member representing Ethiope East constituency in the State House of Assembly, Chief Evance Iwvurie, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for demonstrating its independence in the conduct of the election in the area.

He, however, stressed that INEC must be independent if we must have free and fair elections in the country.

According to him, in spite of the challenges and threats to INEC, the commission was able to demonstrate its independence in the discharge of its electoral process.

He, however, called on all stakeholders to assist in building the electoral process of the country by supporting INEC to be independent in its conduct of elections.

Iwvurie commended the people of Ethiope East Local Government Area for coming out en masse to perform their civic duties.