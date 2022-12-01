Delta 2023: I will work with Yahoo Boys – Omo-Agege

Omo-Agege made the promise on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, during the party’s ward-to-ward governorship campaign in the Aniocha North Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State’s Onicha-Ugbo, Issele-Uku, and Onicha-Olona communities.

“We will harness the potential and ingenuity of the Yahoo Boys by engaging them in their best positive ways by asking them to develop apps, and the state government will be a shareholder.

“By so doing, we are creating employment for our children,” Omo-Agege said.

‘Yahoo Boys’ are young Nigerian men who specialise in various types of cybercrime, from petty scams to diversion of hefty sums.

A journalist noticed in 2020, if you measure cybercrime as a country, it would be “the world's third-largest economy after the U.S. and China”. That's because its predicted costs alone by 2025, in terms of understanding its impact on our global economy, are likely to scale up to $10.5 trillion annually..

Hushpuppi: Ramon Abbas (born 11 October 1982), commonly known as Hushpuppi, Hush, or Ray Hushpuppi is a Nigerian former Instagram influencer and convicted Yahoo Boy. He was sentenced in the United States to 11 years for conspiracy to launder money obtained from business email compromise frauds and other scams, including schemes that defrauded a US law firm of about $40 million, illegally transferred $14.7 million from a foreign financial institution, and targeted to steal $124 million from an English Premier League club.