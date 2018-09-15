2019: Deliver Kwara to APC, Chairman tells State, LGs executives

news

The Kwara State Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Bashir Bolarinwa has called on the new executive members of the party to ensure APC emerge winner of the 2019 general elections in the state.

Bolarinwa made the call on Saturday in Ilorin during the swearing-in of the new members of the executive for the state and the 16 local government councils of the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Bolarinwa was sworn-in on Thursday in Abuja by the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Bolarinwa urged APC members across the state not to despair or be intimidated, but should work as a team to achieve their set goal and objectives, saying “they work for the overall success of the party in 2019 general elections.

“At this juncture, let me remind you that, this assignment committed into your hands as executives of the party at various levels is essentially and a call to serve, therefore, we must give it takes.

“We must not give room for despair or be allowed to be intimidated. Our strength lies in our unity and commitment to the development of our state through the progressive platform – the All Progressives Congress (APC)

“I must equally commend our members for the zeal they have demonstrated in driving our activities since we started,” he added.

According to the chairman, the assignment cannot be achieved individually, so the executive members must work like the ants in colony.

“In a particular colony, there is division of labour. Each member of the colony carries out a definite task and it is done to the benefit of all.

“It is when each of us work assiduously to the benefit of all, that our collective aim can be achieved.

“When each of us contribute a block to this building process we will eventually have an enduring house that can accommodate all, thereby providing shelter for all of us,” the chairman said.

Bolarinwa appealed to members of the executive to remain focused and committed to the goal of providing a new and purposeful leadership for the people of Kwara State.

The chairman also called on members of the party in the state to cooperate with his executives for them to discharge their duties to the satisfaction of all members.

“Our party and our candidates will replace these hawks in power by 2019 and occupy the Government House,” Bolarinwa added.

In his remarks, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, former chairman of PDP in the state congratulated the new executive members in the state.

He called on party members not to rest on their oars, but should forge ahead to mobilise the people to vote for APC in 2019 general elections in the state.

“I want to tell all of us here today that the assignment before all of us is enormous. We want to capture power in this state next year and I want to say that no stone must be left unturned.

“Therefore, those of you that have been giving responsibility of holding office, you have been given assignment, not enjoyment.

“So I urge you to go and do what is necessary for us to capture power next year,” Oyedepo said.

Oyedepo called on members of the party to cooperate with the executive in order to drive away those in government that have been terrorizing the state for the past 16 years.

NAN reports that 36 members of the executive were sworn-in by lawyer Salmon Jawando, who is also a member of APC.