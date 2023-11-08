ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Dele Momodu says Nyesom Wike aspires to lead 2 political parties

Ima Elijah

Chieftain of PDP speaks on Wike's political maneuvering

Dele Momodu and Nyesom Wike
Dele Momodu and Nyesom Wike

Recommended articles

Momodu disclosed that Wike, a member of the PDP, harbors aspirations to lead not only his current party but also another, a revelation met with public outcry and demands for PDP to take action.

Momodu's revelation came in response to a concerned online user, TENIBEGILOJU202, who criticised the PDP's silence over Wike's alleged political manipulations.

The user, frustrated with the party's inaction, expressed dismay on social media, questioning why the PDP had not confronted Wike despite his controversial actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the situation, Momodu stated, "When a tsetse fly perches piercingly on your testicle, you require all the skills and wisdom to get rid of it. The extraordinary resources available to NYESOM WIKE, courtesy of PDP, ironically, are so humongous and irresistible to most Nigerian politicians, the reason he wants to be king in two political parties, simultaneously!!" Momodu's analogy highlighted the challenges faced by the party in dealing with Wike's influence.

Nyesom Wike, a prominent figure within the PDP, had caused a stir during the 2023 presidential elections when he allegedly worked against his own party.

Reports suggested that Wike, alongside members of PDP's G-5 group, actively supported the victory of President Bola Tinubu, who subsequently appointed him as the Minister of FCT.

Despite the public criticism leveled against Wike, the PDP has refrained from taking any decisive action against him.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu would start a Telecom venture with short lifespan, Primate Ayodele forsees

Tinubu would start a Telecom venture with short lifespan, Primate Ayodele forsees

Legal Aid council receives 297 cases in 10 months in Kano

Legal Aid council receives 297 cases in 10 months in Kano

Never compromise your faith inspite of economic situation - CAN urge Christians

Never compromise your faith inspite of economic situation - CAN urge Christians

NSCDC boss orders clampdown on vandals of electrical transformers in Oyo

NSCDC boss orders clampdown on vandals of electrical transformers in Oyo

Gov Diri pledges support for NYSC scheme, assures corps members of security

Gov Diri pledges support for NYSC scheme, assures corps members of security

Dele Momodu says Nyesom Wike aspires to lead 2 political parties

Dele Momodu says Nyesom Wike aspires to lead 2 political parties

NASS committee pledges support for Nigeria’s healthcare system

NASS committee pledges support for Nigeria’s healthcare system

Is Arise TV presenter Rufai Oseni APC's main opposition?

Is Arise TV presenter Rufai Oseni APC's main opposition?

Uju Kennedy launches Pink Riders, upgrades sewing factory to fight unemployment

Uju Kennedy launches Pink Riders, upgrades sewing factory to fight unemployment

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}

Obaseki can't stop Shaibu from becoming Edo governor - PDP leader

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Father, son do fight – Fubara explains as PDP governors meet Wike in Abuja

Established politicians often mentor and support emerging leaders, expecting loyalty and allegiance in return.

7 times politicians had public rifts with their godfathers

Ali Ndume and Godswil Akpabio [PG]

I'm older, I can advise Akpabio – Senator Ndume