Dele Momodu says Nyesom Wike aspires to lead 2 political parties

Momodu disclosed that Wike, a member of the PDP, harbors aspirations to lead not only his current party but also another, a revelation met with public outcry and demands for PDP to take action.

Momodu's revelation came in response to a concerned online user, TENIBEGILOJU202, who criticised the PDP's silence over Wike's alleged political manipulations.

The user, frustrated with the party's inaction, expressed dismay on social media, questioning why the PDP had not confronted Wike despite his controversial actions.

Addressing the situation, Momodu stated, "When a tsetse fly perches piercingly on your testicle, you require all the skills and wisdom to get rid of it. The extraordinary resources available to NYESOM WIKE, courtesy of PDP, ironically, are so humongous and irresistible to most Nigerian politicians, the reason he wants to be king in two political parties, simultaneously!!" Momodu's analogy highlighted the challenges faced by the party in dealing with Wike's influence.

Background

Nyesom Wike, a prominent figure within the PDP, had caused a stir during the 2023 presidential elections when he allegedly worked against his own party.

Reports suggested that Wike, alongside members of PDP's G-5 group, actively supported the victory of President Bola Tinubu, who subsequently appointed him as the Minister of FCT.