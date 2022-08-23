Defection plan: Shekarau urges supporters to wait for his final decision

He alleged that his supporters were marginalised in the NNPP, contrary to the existing agreement.

“We reached an agreement with NNPP to accommodate my supporters in various elective positions in the party.

“However, the party has failed to accommodate a single person apart from the senatorial slot given to me,” the ex-Kano State governor said.

He further said that the party did not consult him over the fate of his supporters seeking elective positions on the party’s platform.

Attempts made to get the reaction of the party’s Chairman, Alhaji Umar Doguwa, on the issue were unsuccessful.

His cellphone was said to be switched off and as at the time of going to press, there was no response to the SMS sent to him.