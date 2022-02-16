RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Defection: Matawalle won’t resign, APC replies PDP

The Zamfara Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) says Gov. Bello Matawalle, would not resign his position as the state governor, as demanded by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]

The PDP had urged the governor to resign following his defection from PDP to APC, as well as his inability to tackle the prevailing security challenges in state.

But Mr Yusuf Idris, the state APC Publicity Secretary, told newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday that the call was misplaced.

Idris said Matawalle would not resign because of a certain call by desperate politicians trying to safeguard their selfish interest.

He said that Matawalle ‘s emergence as the state governor was ordained by God, adding that the call for his resignation by PDP was a sign of accepting defeat in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

“The achievements of the governor are very clear; even though he is not in full control of the security agencies.

“But his administration has been giving support to them in restoring peace and stability in the state,” he said.

