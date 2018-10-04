Pulse.ng logo
Deadline for primaries, resolution of disputes remains Oct. 7

The reminder is in a statement by Mr Solomon Soyebi, the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee in Abuja on Thursday.

  Published: , Refreshed:
INEC bars 23 political parties from Osun governorship election play Deadline for conduct of primaries, resolution of disputes remains Oct. 7 (porscheclassy)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reminded political parties that Oct. 7 remains the deadline for conduct of primaries for all elective positions for the 2019 general elections and resolution of disputes emanating from the primaries.

Soyebi stated that “the resolution was made at the end of the commission’s weekly meeting held on Thursday in Abuja’’.

He noted that the commission, among other things, considered the status of political party primaries to elect candidates into various positions for the 2019 general elections.

He said that 89 of the 91 registered political parties that gave notice of their intentions to conduct  primaries as required by the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) had commenced and were at various stages of the process.

He added that “INEC wishes to restate that the conduct of primaries and resolution of all disputes arising therefrom must be concluded on or before Oct. 7 as earlier published in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2019 general elections.

“The last day for submission of lists of sponsored candidates (Form CFOO2) and personal particulars (Form CF001) remains Oct. 18 for Presidential and National Assembly and Nov. 2 for Governorship and State Houses of Assembly. ”

Soyebi restated that the commission would only accept list of candidates submitted by the National Chairman and the National Secretary.

