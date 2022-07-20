Davido goes back to studio as Adeleke receives Certificate of Return

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, presented the certificate to Adeleke who was the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Saturday’s Osun state election.

Recall that Adeleke garnered the highest vote to beat his major contender, Governor Gboyega Oyetola who polled 375,027 and Action Democratic Party (ADP) Kehinde Atanda as the second runner-up.

Reacting, Davido said the struggle for victory was a long battle.

"It’s been a long battle fought !! We put our family name on the line, I put my career on the line but we had faith."

