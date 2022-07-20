RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Davido goes back to studio as Adeleke receives Certificate of Return

David Adeleke, aka Davido, has reacted as his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke received his certificate of return.

Davido celebrates uncle's victory at the election tribunal [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, presented the certificate to Adeleke who was the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Saturday’s Osun state election.

Recall that Adeleke garnered the highest vote to beat his major contender, Governor Gboyega Oyetola who polled 375,027 and Action Democratic Party (ADP) Kehinde Atanda as the second runner-up.

Reacting, Davido said the struggle for victory was a long battle.

"It’s been a long battle fought !! We put our family name on the line, I put my career on the line but we had faith."

Host of Pulse Political Spaces, and Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria, Ima Elijah, created a twitter poll with the question " Who will Davido support at the presidential poll?"

Answering this, Davido has decided to face his music, "This was God testing us if we really believed in him. I feel victorious! Congrats! Your excellency @AAdeleke_01. As for me, it’s back to the studio.”

