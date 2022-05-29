Daura youths drum support for Kwankwaso’s presidential ambition.

During the meeting, one of the NNPP stakeholders, Dr. Muttaqha Rabe said the meeting was to inform the people of the area about the intention of the two candidates.

According to him, looking at the current situations in the country, if elected president, Kwankwaso would continue to focus more on the development of youths.

“If you could remember, when he was the governor of Kano State, he empowered a lot of youths and sponsored many of them to study different courses in Nigeria and abroad.

“Not only when he was the governor, even after his tenure, he has sponsored many indigenes of the state to further their education.

“Some of them are now working, while some are enjoying the skills they acquired due to his intervention.

“He provided skills acquisition centres across the 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Kano State for people who are only interested in skills acquisition.

“Therefore, I want to assure you that if he becomes the President, he’s going to continue towards that direction and other developmental programmes in Nigeria.” Dr. Rabe said.

Earlier, the youth’s Coordinator, Amb. Bashir Bala said that Dr. Khalil also had the same interest for the development of youths just like Kwankwaso.

According to him, some of the roads constructed through the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) which are still in good shape, were supervised by Khalil among other projects.