RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Datti Baba-Ahmed believes social media will vote in 2023

Kingsley Chukwuka

Vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Datti Baba-Ahmed has said social media support will translate into actual votes in the 2023 elections.

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Peter Obi's running mate. (PM News)
Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Peter Obi's running mate. (PM News)

He expressed this belief while responding to questions on Channels Television’s Politics Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

“Go and start looking at the bookings of major European airlines into Nigeria,” Baba-Ahmed said.

“Not during Christmas time. After Christmas time. Late January to the third week of February. You will see that they are getting full. unusually. I’m into the business of data and statistics. And I decided to particularly look at that. This tells you that social media is going to vote. Even if they are in Antarctica, one person is there and he mobilizes 100,000 people here to go out and vote. It has succeeded.

“We are not scared. The bank balance of any big politician is starting to be irrelevant. Those of us who sweated for the little that we have, we are spending it very wisely and carefully. Those of them who made it from the government, who will just open the coffers and bring it out; they will continue to splash it and it will continue to mean less and less", he said.

Baba-Ahmed who represented Zaria in the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007, and later Kaduna North senatorial district between 2011 and 2012, opined that youths who many believe are only on social media will shock the country with votes in the coming elections.

It would be recalled that many politicians and party supporters have mocked the Labour Party saying that the popularity of the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will not translate to massive votes in next year’s election.

Baba-Ahmed, however, countered this claim, and added that money would not influence the outcome of the election.

Also recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised Nigerian youths to ensure that they translate their social media revolution into active participation in politics and voting during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

INEC Director, Voter Education and Publicity (VEP), Ayodele Aluko, had thrown the challenge at the youths during voter registration campaign in Abuja, lamenting that despite making up 51 per cent of the over 84 million registered voters in the 2019 general elections, less than the number of youths eventually voted.

Kingsley Chukwuka
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Flood displaces hundreds in Adamawa community

Flood displaces hundreds in Adamawa community

Datti Baba-Ahmed believes social media will vote in 2023

Datti Baba-Ahmed believes social media will vote in 2023

9 cases of Monkey Pox confirmed in Abia State

9 cases of Monkey Pox confirmed in Abia State

FG, States, LGCs share N954.085bn for July

FG, States, LGCs share N954.085bn for July

DIA accredits 13 foreign defence Attaches, Advisers

DIA accredits 13 foreign defence Attaches, Advisers

Ugwuanyi swears in 2 new commissioners

Ugwuanyi swears in 2 new commissioners

Shutdown: Kwara Govt pays outstanding N22.5m NBC fee

Shutdown: Kwara Govt pays outstanding N22.5m NBC fee

Osun: Police arrest 7 suspects for allegedly attacking NURTW official

Osun: Police arrest 7 suspects for allegedly attacking NURTW official

PDP Crisis: Atiku to meet Wike in London today

PDP Crisis: Atiku to meet Wike in London today

Trending

Hon Nnamdi Okafor

Nigerian lawmaker slumps, dies in South Africa

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Abeokuta residence of the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

2023: What Obasanjo told us about Tinubu's chances – Gbajabiamila

Daysman and Chris Oyakilome

Oyakhilome’s nephew opens up on suspension over support for Tinubu

IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)

BREAKING: IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency