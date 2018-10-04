PDP Primaries Dasuki clinches Kebbe/Tambuwal federal constituency ticket

news

Abdulsamad Dasuki, member representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency in Sokoto State, on Thursday clinched the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to contest for the House of Representatives election in 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dasuki, who is the current Chairman, House Committee on Navy, was returned unopposed through affirmative votes by 214 delegates drawn from Tambuwal and Kebbe local government areas.

The Returning Officer, Mr Usman Muhammad, declared Dasuki winner of the poll and commended delegates and party supporters for their orderliness and cooperation that facilitated the successful conduct of the exercise.

In his post election remarks, Dasuki pledged to continue to ensure good legislation on agriculture, health, education and economic empowerment.

He also promised continue to use his experience to sponsor bills that would uplift the lives of his constituents and other Nigerians.

He appealed to party leaders and supporters to woo more supporters to ensure victory for the party in the coming general elections.