Dapo Abiodun takes a swipe at Tinubu, says he's not an emperor by any chance

Bayo Wahab

Dapo Abiodun says he is holding his governorship position in the trust of the people of his state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [ThePunch]
Governor Dapo Abiodun and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [ThePunch]
On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Tinubu, the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential hopeful while addressing Ogun State delegates ahead of the party’s primaries said he supported Abiodun to become the governor of the state.

“We were at the stadium, they tore all his posters. Even the party flag, they didn’t want to hand over it to him, I was the one who brought it,” Tinubu recalled the event that happened at the campaign ground in Ogun leading to the election in 2019.

He continued, “I’ve offered my service to them for over 30 years, this one sitting behind me, Dapo, I challenge him to say he would have become a governor alone without my support.”

Tinubu’s speech has sparked reactions from Nigerians as many believe the former governor of Lagos State humiliated the governor, who has thrown his weight behind Vice-President Osinbajo to become the next president of the country.

But Tinubu’s supporters believe the presidential aspirant was right for publicly declaring that he made Abiodun and some others to become recognised political figures in the country.

However, hours after Tinubu’s statement, the governor took to his Twitter on Friday, June 3, 2022, saying he is not an emperor by any chance.

He added that he is holding his governorship position in the trust of the people of his state.

“I am not an emperor by any chance and this is not my family inheritance. I am holding this position in trust for all the people of this state and I have vowed to be fair, just and equitable and this is the solemn agreement I made between the Almighty God and myself”, he tweeted.

Abiodun was elected governor of Ogun State in 2019.

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse.

