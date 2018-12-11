Katsina lawmaker, Danzamari, dumps 'crisis-ridden' APC for PDP

news

A member of the Federal House of Representatives, Ibrahim Danzamari, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a lettter read by House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, during plenary on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, the representative of Munsawa/Matazu Federal Constituency of Katsina State said he was happy to dump the 'crisis-ridden' APC.

Danzamari joins a slew of lawmakers in the lower chamber of the National Assembly to dump the ruling party in the past few weeks.

Adekunle Akinlade, Muhammed Ajanah, Salish Koko dumped the party during plenary on November 29. Ahmed Abu, Stephen Olemija, Babatunde Kolawole, and Mukaila Kazzim also dumped the party a week earlier.

APC hit by wave of defections

The APC has been hit with a barrage of defections in the lower legislative chamber of the National Assembly since July when 37 lawmakers dumped the ruling party with 33 of them joining the PDP and four others joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Four members also announced their exit from the party in letters read by Dogara during plenary on November 6.

Hon. Muhammed Soba, who resigned from the APC in October , had disclosed that 36 aggrieved APC members in the House were set to dump it for other parties.

A week before Soba's resignation on October 24, Hon. Olatoye Temitope dumped the APC for the Action Democratic Party (ADP) during plenary on October 18.

Dogara also dumped the APC for the PDP during a legislative recess that took place between July and October.