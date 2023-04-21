Dansarauniya supports Sen. Jibrin for Senate President

Dansarauniya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday that the party is calling on the Red chambers to zone the position of Senate president to the North West geopolitical zone and Kano state in particular.

He described Sen. Barau Jibrin as a seasoned administrator with track records of experience who qualify to lead the 10 senate.

The justification and qualifications of the north west and Kano, in particular, to produce the next senate president is anchored on recognizing the region’s current political status and contributors of the highest votes in the just-concluded presidential election.

Sen. Jibril has been a quiet mobilizer, peace maker and result-oriented politician from a state and zone that APC must not joke with.

He is therefore not only eminently capable and qualified but also deserving of this consideration as a mark of reciprocity, reward in democratic framework.

“The people of Kano state and the North-west region are supporting aspirations of Sen. Jibrin because we believe in his capacity and capability to steer the wheel of the senate towards the path of growth and stability.