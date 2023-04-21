The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Dansarauniya supports Sen. Jibrin for Senate President

News Agency Of Nigeria

He described Sen. Barau Jibrin as a seasoned administrator with track records of experience who qualify to lead the 10 senate.

Senator Barau Jibrin ( Guardian)
Senator Barau Jibrin ( Guardian)

Recommended articles

Dansarauniya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday that the party is calling on the Red chambers to zone the position of Senate president to the North West geopolitical zone and Kano state in particular.

He described Sen. Barau Jibrin as a seasoned administrator with track records of experience who qualify to lead the 10 senate.

The justification and qualifications of the north west and Kano, in particular, to produce the next senate president is anchored on recognizing the region’s current political status and contributors of the highest votes in the just-concluded presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Jibril has been a quiet mobilizer, peace maker and result-oriented politician from a state and zone that APC must not joke with.

He is therefore not only eminently capable and qualified but also deserving of this consideration as a mark of reciprocity, reward in democratic framework.

“The people of Kano state and the North-west region are supporting aspirations of Sen. Jibrin because we believe in his capacity and capability to steer the wheel of the senate towards the path of growth and stability.

“The 10th National Assembly needs a leader like Jibrin who has garnered knowledge and experience from within and outside Nigeria, going by his academic records and qualifications,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CAN rejoices with Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr

CAN rejoices with Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr

FFK acquitted of ₦4.6bn money crime charges after 7 years

FFK acquitted of ₦4.6bn money crime charges after 7 years

Dansarauniya supports Sen. Jibrin for Senate President

Dansarauniya supports Sen. Jibrin for Senate President

Okowa constitutes transition committee

Okowa constitutes transition committee

AGF to appear before Reps committee for alleged loss of $2.4 billion oil revenue

AGF to appear before Reps committee for alleged loss of $2.4 billion oil revenue

Senators, Reps-elect for induction May 7-15

Senators, Reps-elect for induction May 7-15

Tinubu assures Nigerians of readiness to work towards a better Nigeria

Tinubu assures Nigerians of readiness to work towards a better Nigeria

As-salamu alaykum - Obi greets Muslims at Sallah, sends message to supporters

As-salamu alaykum - Obi greets Muslims at Sallah, sends message to supporters

Tinubu appoints Onanuga, Yar'dua, 11 others into Inauguration Committee

Tinubu appoints Onanuga, Yar'dua, 11 others into Inauguration Committee

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State (top left) and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (top right) both won re-elections for another four years in office; while Abba Yusuf of Kano State (bottom left) and Alex Otti of Abia State (bottom right) won their first elections as governors

How APC, LP, NNPP, PDP shared 28 states in 2023 governorship elections

Aisha Binani

Mayhem in Adamawa as REC illegally declares Binani governor-elect

Peter Obi.

I agree with Buhari on what Nigerian youths need to do - Peter Obi

Governor Yahaya Bello and his preferred successor, Usman Ododo.

Bello unveils candidate as Deputy, 7 others withdraw from Kogi guber race