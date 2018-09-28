Pulse.ng logo
Gov. Dankwambo promises to tackle insecurity if elected president

Gov. Dankwambo promises to tackle insecurity if elected president

Gov. Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe has promised to tackle the challenge of insecurity confronting the country if elected president in 2019.

Dankwambo, who is aspiring to be president on the platform of the PDP, made the promise on Friday in Makurdi, during a consultancy visit to Gov. Samuel Ortom.

He decried the rising rate of insecurity across the country, saying that Nigerians were at a loss over what was happening to their nation.

Dankwambo thanked the governor for the “bold step” of defecting from the APC to the PDP, and commended Benue people for standing with their leader in his trying moments.

Responding, Ortom agreed that insecurity had remained a major challenge in the country, saying that Benue was worst hit by the incessant violence.

He urged leaders to live up to the responsibility of protecting Nigerians, pointing out that such role was the main purpose for the existence of government.

“As leaders, we are expected to give protection to the people. If we cannot do that, chaos will set in and our presence as leaders will be worthless,” he said.

The governor lauded Dankwambo’s style of leadership, and promised to work closely with him if he became president in 2019.

