Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, has lost the Gombe North Senatorial district election to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sa'idu Alkali.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost in four of the local government areas in the senatorial district in the National Assembly elections conducted on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Alkali scored 152,546 votes while Dankwambo finished with 88,016 votes.

Dankwambo was first elected Gombe governor in 2011, and won re-election in 2015. He contested in the primary election for the PDP's presidential ticket in 2018, but finished in fifth position as Atiku Abubakar clinched the ticket.