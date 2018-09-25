news

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State says all presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) possess better leadership qualities than President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dankwambo, a PDP presidential aspirant, stated this during his visit to Plateau state on Monday, September 24, 2018.

Dankwambo alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso; Senator Jonah Jang; Senator David Mark, Senate President Bukola Saraki; Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Relations, Alhaji Tanimu Turaki (SAN); Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; a former Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa; and Dr. Ahmed Datti are seeking for the PDP presidential ticket ahead of 2019.

“Anyone who emerges PDP candidate would perform far better than President Buhari,” Dankwambo announced.

He pledged his support for whoever would emerge as the party’s flagbearer to wrestle power with President Buhari at the polls in 2019.

“We are about 13 aspirants jostling for PDP presidential ticket and every one of us is better than Buhari because our great party PDP has trained us so much so that we can rescue this country. We have good training from the party,” he said.

Free education

Speaking on his agenda for the country, Dankwambo said he would ensure free education and the security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

“I want to assure you that I will provide free education in Nigeria if elected. During our time, education was free. I benefitted from that policy because my father didn’t pay for my education. I have enjoyed that privilege and I want other Nigerians to also enjoy that.

“I worked in the financial sector before I became governor of my state. I have many degrees from different fields. I worked in the best places you can think of. So, I have the experience that I will (use to) fix the economy of the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, former President Goodluck Jonathan has thrown his weight behind Senator David Mark for the PDP party presidential ticket.