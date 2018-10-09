Pulse.ng logo
Dan-iya remains our guber candidate not Tambuwal - PDP Chairman

The Sokoto PDP chairman said the party would formally announce any change if any in future noting that substitution had processes.

Sokoto PDP Chairman dismisses reports, says Tambuwal not party's governorship candidate play

Aminu Tambuwal

(scannewsnigeria)

The Sokoto State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma on Tuesday dispelled rumor that the party’s 2019 election flag-bearer, Alhaji Mannir Dan-iya has been substituted.

Speaking to newsmen in Sokoto over the rumour that Dan-iya had been substituted by Gov. Tambuwal after he failed to secure party’s presidential ticket was unfounded.

Milgoma explained that at present Dan-iya remained the party’s 2019 governorship candidate noting that there was still time to substitute candidate according to the law.

The chairman said the party would formally announce any change if any in future noting that substitution had processes which must be complied with based on electoral guidelines.

Milgoma explained that the event held on Oct.7 at the state party headquarters was to express Gov. Tambuwal’s appreciation over the support he enjoyed at PDP Presidential primary election in Port Harcourt.

ALSO READ: I wanted Tambuwal to be PDP's presidential candidate - Fayose

According to him, party members are still united and will continue to support any person that emerged victorious during the concluded primaries and urged loyalists to work toward ensuring maximum success of all party candidates in coming elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that speculations were going round that the party had conducted fresh primary and produced Tambuwal as governorship candidate at the 11th hour on Oct. 7, to comply with INEC deadline on conducting primary election.

